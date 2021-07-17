BTS' V casts his magic spell yet again; Solo 'Butter' photocard the MOST in demand right now

BTS V's 'Butter' photocard is currently gaining explosive popularity among ARMYs and non-K-pop fans. Read on to find out the details.

Godly visuals, towering talent and magnetic aura are three phrases synonymous with BTS' V! The handsome and charismatic idol is an asset to the K-pop and global music industry and we cannot thank him enough for being an important part of it. But V's charisma isn't just limited to ARMYs, but is now extending to non-fans as well! BTS V's solo 'Butter' photocard is most in-demand right now!

Yes, you read it right. BTS recently released solo as well as group concept pictures for their Butter special album. V's photocard found its way to TikTok and non-K-pop fans flooded ARMYs with questions about how to obtain BTS' official merchandise, particularly V's photo card! Non-K-pop fans even took to Twitter to confess that they want to become BTS fans and discover their amazing music as well! That's not all, V's photo cards are available on various sales sites and they are sold at the highest price yet get sold out in the shortest period. Well, this is the 'Kim Taehyung' effect!

Meanwhile, BTS took home their first win with 7310 points for their new track, Permission To Dance on MBC's Music Core! The charming, 'Wild West' themed song marks their second collaboration with Ed Sheeran after 'Make It Right'. BTS also won special praise for incorporating sign language in Permission To Dance!

Credits :Big Hit Music

