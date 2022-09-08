BTS’ V causes internet frenzy with shirtless photo; J-Hope has a relatable reaction to a look at his back

BTS has seven very handsome members, who are treats to one’s eyes. In fact they have been previously named Most Handsome Faces and continue to be in the top searches each day. Out of them, member V has seen quite the crowd-pull as he continues to explore his many talents. One of them being- his beauty.

So when Kim Taehyung himself gifted the fans an exclusive look at his fabulous build, the BTS ARMY were more than excited to see this new side of him, quite literally. In a new Instagram update, user thv aka BTS member V shared a couple of photos where he could be seen perched atop a park bench. Interestingly, all attention was on his fully exposed back.