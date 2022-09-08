BTS’ V causes internet frenzy with shirtless photo; J-Hope has a relatable reaction to a look at his back
BTS member V is quite the stunner.
BTS has seven very handsome members, who are treats to one’s eyes. In fact they have been previously named Most Handsome Faces and continue to be in the top searches each day. Out of them, member V has seen quite the crowd-pull as he continues to explore his many talents. One of them being- his beauty.
So when Kim Taehyung himself gifted the fans an exclusive look at his fabulous build, the BTS ARMY were more than excited to see this new side of him, quite literally. In a new Instagram update, user thv aka BTS member V shared a couple of photos where he could be seen perched atop a park bench. Interestingly, all attention was on his fully exposed back.
Barefoot, the sun shone on V and fans couldn’t seem to get enough of this. A jacket at the end of his arms, the K-pop idol sat comfortably, posing with a leg supporting him. A loose pair of jeans covered his legs as he stared below.
Check out the glorious photo shared by V and its black and white version.
A never-seen-before peek into the charming man that V is, this further made the fans trend various hashtags as they expressed their shock at his shirtless picture. Joining them was fellow member J-Hope who commented on the photo with a surprised emoji followed by multiple fire emojis and we are sure all the fans could relate.
Many fans began talking about how this could be for a magazine shoot for which he recently visited New York while others looked forward to more behind-the-scenes.
