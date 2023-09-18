BTS' V celebrates Yeontan's debut as first-ever K-pup artist; Fans ecstatic

BTS' V recently took to his Instagram profile to congratulate his pet Yeontan on the rarest achievement any pet dog in the K-pop industry made possible. Recently during the M Countdown live music show performance BTS' V took to the stage to perform Slow Dancing and Love Me Again, two of the tracks from his solo debut album Layover. What unfolded during the Slow Dancing performance stage was unbelievable to witness.

Yeontan, BTS' V's pet makes K-pup debut

During the Slow Dancing stage, BTS' V brought along his pet dog, Yeontan, on stage during the performance. Throughout the song Yeontan was on stage along with his master, curiously looking at everything around him. Fans present during the performance cheered on. Since then, netizens have celebrated by congratulating BTS' V's pet. Some even joked about Yeontan making his debut. BTS' V took to Instagram to hail Yeontan, his pet dog on making his K-pup debut which has the whole fandom in splits. Finally, the world's most famous dog debuted in the K-pop scene. He shared a screenshot from his M Countdown and put it on his Instagram story, whose preview you can find below:

BTS' V's recent activities

BTS' V's title track Slow Dancing from his newest album Layover took its first win at the M Countdown. BTS' V released Layover on September 8 and it is a six-track album with each track having its own music video. His solo debut received immense love and support from the industry especially Wooga Squad, who do not shy away from promoting his music on their social media handles. He appeared at Noice brand's pop-up store event along with the rest of his Wooga squad. Meanwhile, BTS' V also performed the Dynamic Duo's Smoke dance challenge over the internet which has fans swooning over it.

