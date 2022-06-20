BTS’ V & Choi Woo Shik hang out ahead of ‘In the SOOP’ spin-off release

Known to be close friends, BTS’ V and Choi Woo Shik appear to have been hanging out recently! On June 20, BTS’ V took to his Instagram story to share a couple of sweet photos with actor Choi Woo Shik. The first photo is a selfie of the two stars, which shows Choi Woo Shik and V posing in front of a mirror, as V snaps the adorable click. The two can be seen decked up in suits, adding casual twists to their outfits by pairing the suits with a T-shirt (Choi Woo Shik) and a sweater vest (V).

Meanwhile, the second image is a photo with a black and white filter over it. The two friends can be seen seated side-by-side at a table and posing for the camera, as they appear to be waiting for their meal to arrive. In the photo, Choi Woo Shik and V have both removed their coats, leaving their respective T-shirt and sweater vest a bit more easily visible.

Prior to sharing these photos, V had also shared a short clip of him playing golf, leading people to wonder whether the two friends had also hit the golf course together.

Meanwhile, on June 14, it was announced that BTS’ V, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, and Peakboy, together known as the Wooga Squad, will be coming together to star in a spin-off of HYBE’s entertainment reality program ‘In the SOOP’.

Titled ‘In the SOOP: Friendship Trip’ (literal translation), the ‘healing reality’ series will be airing next month in July, and will show the five friends’ three nights and four days long trip, across four episodes.