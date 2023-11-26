BTS' V chops off long hair hinting at upcoming military enlistment; Fans anticipate look in new hairstyle

BTS member V took to Instagram and shared a picture of a pile of hair which has been chopped off on November 26. BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook had initiated their military enlistment process on November 22. Later Jungkook had confirmed that he would be fulfilling his mandatory military service in December.

BTS' V's post

On November 26, BTS member V shared a picture of his chopped locks on his Instagram story. Fans speculate that this might hint at his military enlistment. The group's agency BIGHIT MUSIC had announced that members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have already commenced the process of their military enlistment. Jungkook has also declared that he would be enlisting to fulfil his duties in December through a heartfelt letter to the fans.

His story received mixed reactions from fans. While some fans expressed their anticipation over his new look, most were upset that this might mean that V may be enlisting in the military soon.