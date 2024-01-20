BTS' V commences Special Duty Team training at Army General Administration School; DEETs inside

Following an intensive five-week basic training, BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, dives into specialized Special Duty Team training at the Army General Administration School. As the global sensation takes on this new phase of military service, fans eagerly anticipate updates on his journey.

BTS’ V starts with his Special Duty Team training

On January 16, BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, concluded his five-week basic training at the Nonsan Training Center, transitioning to the next phase of his military service. On January 18, he was spotted en route to the Army General Administration School for specialized training with the Special Duty Team, a counter-terrorism unit.

Dressed in full military attire, V carried his gear as he embarked on an additional three weeks of rigorous training at the well-equipped Army Comprehensive Administration School. Known for its demanding nature, the Special Duty Team training involves intense physical sessions extending into the night.

Despite the challenges, V is expected to undergo various specialized training activities, including automatic target live ammunition, rappelling, close-quarters battle, and more, guided by experts from different military branches. While the training is demanding, it comes with perks such as increased freedom, phone usage, and access to amenities like television.

Before his departure, Korean fans expressed their support with banners along the route, pledging lifelong loyalty to V and his unit. As V faces the challenges of the Special Duty Team training, fans eagerly anticipate updates on his journey in service.

Advertisement

A catch-up on BTS’ military

On January 16 BTS members RM and V marked their military graduation as one of the six elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center, followed by Jimin and Jungkook, who completed their basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center on January 17. Subsequently, while V has left for his Special Duty Team training, Jimin and Jungkook reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile Jin's service is slated to conclude in June and J-Hope's return is expected in October 2024, SUGA fulfills his role as a social worker.

BTS envisions a full group return in 2025, marking a period of evolution for the internationally acclaimed septet. As each member embarks on their military service, fans eagerly await their eventual reunion and the unfolding of the next chapter in BTS' illustrious journey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's brother unveils exclusive photo from his military graduation ceremony; fans react