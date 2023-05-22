BTS’ V confirms Cannes 2023 appearance; Reveals ‘Tae Crew’ in now-deleted Instagram story

Kim Taehyung aka BTS member V is currently in France for a fashion event and his latest updates have left the fans excited for what’s to come. On May 22, V shared a bunch of photos from his trip on his Instagram story and it looks like a visit to the Cannes Film Festival is on the cards for the ‘Sweet Night’ singer.

BTS’ V’s updates from Paris

Previously, V had shared a photo with the team that accompanied him to France and captioned it 'Tae crew', however the BTS member has since deleted the Instagram story.

As the newest ‘Celine Boy’, the BTS member was invited to Paris by the brand ahead of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival which is currently underway. After revealing the invite on his Instagram story, V further shared the lovely note penned by Peter Utz, Celine's Head Director of Couture and Events. It says, “Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you. Warmest, Peter Utz.”

A following photo showed the BTS member looking cozy with the Celine Director, as they rested heads against each other. Finally, a selfie revealed V with renowned photographer Hong Jang Hyun who has previously shot the BTS member for other magazine spreads along with his group members. His clientele includes the likes of Kim Go Eun, Park Seo Joon, Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah, Lee Jung Jae, Hyun Bin, Lee Min Ho, Jung Ho Yeon, Gong Yoo, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, and more.

Dating rumors of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Earlier, a video along with a set of photos went viral after a French photographer claimed that V and Jennie were spotted holding hands in Paris. While the claims were refuted by many, netizens also matched the outfits in the visuals to those of the BTS member and BLACKPINK member who were spotted with the same attire in other photos alongside their managers previously. Soon after both the artists’ agencies, HYBE and YG Entertainment, shared similar comments about the video saying that they cannot check as it was about the two's private life. The original photographer went on to explain the delay in sharing the assets claiming that it was done to ensure the safety of the artists.

While V has now been confirmed to be in France for making an appearance at the French Riviera as the official brand ambassador for Celine, BLACKPINK member Jennie has been confirmed to attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for her acting debut with HBO’s ‘The Idol’.

