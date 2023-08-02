BTS' V confirms collaboration with NewJeans' creative director Min Hee Jin for solo debut album; DEETS inside

BTS member V will collaborate with the CEO of ADOR Min Hee Jin for his solo music. It was reportedly said that the Winter Bear singer will join hands with the renowned art director. Later the two confirmed the news of collaboration inducing immense excitement among fans given her past works in the industry.

V confirmed collaboration with Min Hee Jin

On August 2, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency of the BTS member, made it official that V will be collaborating with Min Hee Jin for his upcoming solo album. It was suggested by the Sweet Night singer that she should be in charge of all the important parts of his first solo album. The director of NewJeans is known for working on producing music, album, design, choreography, and promotion. She revealed to have received the offer around the end of the last year, however, the Inner Child singer's passion, attitude, and unfamiliar tone made her take this decision. She asked to keep an out on the music this time as this would not be something familiar but at the same time, it will reflect the BTS member's taste. She revealed to be busy but this project is an interesting piece and seemed very positive.

V responded to the news by revealing his emotions behind his first solo music project with the producer. He expressed his excitement, and nervousness and assured me that his taste would indeed be felt in his new music which will set him apart as a solo artist. Apart from being a BTS member, a different side of him could be witnessed this time as a solo singer. This music project was kept in mind by the thought that it would make his fans ARMY happy, the 4 O'CLOCK singer asked fans to look forward to his first official solo music.

About Min Hee Jin

The art director and producer of NewJeans has set exemplary new standards in K-pop with a unique style of making music. The ADOR's CEO has previously worked with f(x), SHINee, Girls' Generation, EXO, and Red Velvet when she was a part of SM Entertainment.

