BTS' V confirms military enlistment date, teases fans with new haircut; see PIC

BTS' V and RM will be enlisting for their military service on December 11. V took to social media and shared a post which confirmed his date of enlistment. Earlier this month BIGHIT MUSIC had announced that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will be commencing their mandatory military service soon. They also revealed that Jimin and Jungkook join together while V and RM would follow their own procedures. Here is a look at V's latest post.

BTS' V confirms military enlistment dates

On December 10, BTS member V took to Instagram and posted pictures of his new buzz-cut hairstyle on his Instagram story. V shared a picture of him with his new hairstyle and wearing shades. The caption read, 'D-1' which confirmed that the idol would be enlisting in the military on December 11.

He shared another picture with flaunting his new hair. He wrote, 'I always wanted to try sunglasses with a buzz cut. It turned out well.' V also shared more photos of the wishes and gifts he received prior to his enlistment. He assured that he'd be back safe.

On December 9, he took to Instagram and shared pictures from a surprise farewell thrown by his staff for his military send-off. The Tae Crew prepared a cake and a rolling paper for the idol. The cake wished him, 'Return in good health'. The staff members expressed their love and care for him in the rolling paper as they wrote messages for him.

BTS' recent activities

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be streaming on Disney+ from December 20. The docuseries will look back on the past 10 years of their careers.

Meanwhile, V will be starring in IU's music video for her upcoming album. The Strawberry Moon singer has been preparing for a comeback with her new album which is scheduled to release in the first half of 2024. Since V will be starting his military duty soon, IU was quick to film for the video.

The Slow Dancing singer also spent time with the Wooga Squad which includes Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peaknoy, before his service starts.

