BTS’ V continues April Fool’s Day fun with new Twitter update

April 1 was a busy day for ARMYs, as BTS kept fans entertained with fun April Fool’s pranks. It seems like the fun isn’t over, as BTS’ V took to the group’s Twitter account to rename it to ‘Golf Genius Kim Taehyung’, and changed the bio to ‘No No Kim Taehyung’. The BTS member didn’t stop there, and even changed the account’s profile photo and header image to his own photos.

Check out BTS’ latest Twitter layout, courtesy of V, below:

V’s Twitter update appears to be a response to fellow BTS member Jimin’s April Fool’s prank yesterday. On April 1, Jimin took to Twitter to hack BTS’ account and renamed it to his own name ‘박지민(jimin park)’, and set the bio to ‘anyway Park Jimin’. He even changed the layout to set his childhood image as the profile photo, and the header image to one of him with blue hair.

To make the situation funnier, it seems as though Jimin attempted to reset the account to the way it originally was but failed, seeing as he soon followed these updates with an adorable Tweet saying “Don’t know how to change to the original. Anyway don’t know.” Jimin’s April Fool’s fun didn’t end there, as he then proceeded to update his Instagram account, by changing the profile picture to one of Bang Si Hyuk or Hitman Bang as he is known as and switching his bio to ‘Father of BTS’.

BTS’ eldest member Jin, and the group’s leader RM had also joined in on the fun. While Jin changed his Instagram profile photo to one of the characters from the game ‘League of Legends’, Jhin, RM also tried changing his name to ‘MR’, though the process brought a lot of grief to the BTS member, documented on his Instagram stories.

