BTS’ V creates new personal record as he crosses 800 million streams across all credits on Spotify

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung officially crossed 800 million streams on Spotify across all credits, which is a feat since he hasn’t made his solo debut officially yet. He achieved these milestones with just 3 OSTs under his name- Even If I Die, It’s You (Hwarang), Christmas Tree (Our Beloved Summer) and Sweet Night (Itaewon Class). It is rumored that he will be making his solo debut in a few months!

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s achievements:

In June, the social aspect of BTS' V was highlighted when he came in first place among Korean men in the popular page rankings on Wikipedia. V recorded a sum of 295,099 site hits for the period of June, the largest number of views for a Korean male individual page. BTS came out ahead generally, trailing the shows 'Dr. Romantic', 'Bloodhounds', and 'King the Land' at third, fourth, and sixth spots, separately. It maintained the K-drama craze. V recorded the most site hits on Wikipedia for two sequential years in 2021 and 2022, and in the English-talking individual online visit, which has the most elevated extent, he turned into the main K-pop solo artist to surpass 10 million viewers, flaunting his status as a K-pop's top star.

BTS’ V:

V topped the solo artist charts in June thanks to an increase in Spotify followers of 417,131, according to a K-pop chart show. In the general rankings, he positioned third after BTS and BLACKPINK, recording the most noteworthy ranking collectively and as an individual. Despite the fact that he has not yet released an official solo album, V has the third most followers of any K-pop soloist. The all out number of followers so far is 13.8 million. Despite not having an official solo career, he was able to achieve this result with only three drama OSTs. Not just his OSTs, where his novel lyricism filled in as his solidarity, V additionally shows exceptional ability in jazz and R&B classes. The self-written songs 4 O' Clock, Scenery, Winter Bear and Snow Flower, which he released for free on his Soundcloud, confirm V's distinctive color.

