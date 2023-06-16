BTS’ V creates world record; Singer becomes fastest person ever to cross 60 million Instagram followers

BTS member V is a superstar across mediums. Be it his voice, visuals, fashion, friend circle or music, the Korean star has become the standard for many around the world. And that has swiftly been reflected on social media where he has achieved multiple records and continues to break more. The hashtags related to him are very frequently used and he is one of the most searched about singers in the world. Check out V’s latest world record.

V’s Instagram following

Recently, V returned from a solo Paris trip, suspected to be related to his upcoming solo album and followed it up with a photo dump of his time in the French land. The BTS member’s fun photos soon spread around as many expressed awe at his handsomeness and his ability to look good in anything. Soon after, V was able to reach the 60 million followers mark on his personal Instagram account. Swiftly it was announced that he has set a world record with this feat, becoming the fastest person to reach the follower count. V was able to do so in just 565 days.

Named ‘thv’ standing for his birth name initials of TaeHyung and his given stage name of V, the account currently has 81 posts, and 6 follows- including the BTS members and the official BTS account. Previously he also achieved another record by being the only account with all its posts crossing 10 million likes mark, with many even having crossed 15 million likes or more. In fact, when V first made his personal account in December 2021 alongside other BTS members, he became the fastest to achieve 1 million and 10 million followers. Subsequently, his account also became the fastest in reaching 20, 30, 40, and 50 million follows, and it is expected to continue for the coming days.

About V’s solo debut

While the BTS member has teased his individual release multiple times in the past, V directly spoke about it during his first solo fan meeting held recently. He said that the tracks on his album are related to his feelings he went through before as well as the many seasons. He emphasized that his favorite season, winter, which happens to be the one around his birthday as well will have a big inclusion in his album, making fans curious.



