BTS’ V crosses 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify ahead of Layover album release

BTS’ V has fans excited about his new upcoming album Layover. With the release of his previous singles on all the music streaming platforms in the world, fans can now peacefully listen to his soothing voice and songs and feel nostalgic about the time when they were released. BTS' V has achieved a new milestone on Spotify where he crossed 10 million monthly listeners on his artist profile, just before the release of Layover.

BTS' V surpasses 10 million listeners on Spotify

Another achievement adding to BTS’ V’s name is the active monthly listeners of his music on Spotify. The pre-release of his B-side tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days from his upcoming album Layover has raised anticipation among fans. Prior to the release of his album, all of his digital singles were made available to fans globally via music streaming platforms. Songs like Winter Bear, Snow Flower, and Scenery which were previously available on YouTube were added to his artist profile on streaming platforms globally along with K-drama OSTs he has sung. Fans claim this achievement as great progress for BTS' V as a soloist prior to his album release. Now, what is to be anticipated is how many more streaming records his upcoming album Layover will break or create once it is released.

About Layover

He collaborated with ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin to produce Layover. It was announced in August 2023, that BTS' V will be releasing a solo album. A visualizer released showed the album title and the six tracks that will be there on the album. It is said Layover reflects BTS' V's distinctive musicality and the artist is set to showcase amazing new performances through the album. The tracklist for Layover includes Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano version). It is said that one should listen to the album in order of its tracklist to understand the real essence of Layover. Rainy Days and Love Me Again were pre-released ahead of the solo album debut.

