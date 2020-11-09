BTS' V crowned as most popular K Pop artist in Russia; Bangtan Boys beat EXO, BLACKPINK for popular group

BTS singer V has been named as the most popular K Pop artist in Russia as per a popular vote. Meanwhile, BTS scored the most popular K-Pop band in the country.

Kim Taehyung has another feather to add to his hat! It is no secret that BTS singer V is one of the most K-pop popular artists in the world. The singer catches everyone's attention with his style, dance moves during live performances and mere presence. However, that doesn't stop us from celebrating every time his popularity is recognised. Today, it has been reported that the Sweet Night crooner has topped the list of the most popular K-pop artists in Russia.

According to Koreaboo, an online social media site called Vkontakte (VK) hosted a community poll. Taehyung bagged the title in the Autumn quarter’s polls. The news of his victory comes just weeks after TaeTae was voted top for best face in the world. While V won in the solo category, his group BTS topped the group popularity category of the poll. It is reported that EXO came close and took the second position on the chart. Meanwhile, girl group BLACKPINK took the third spot.

BTS and V's wins in Russia has been coined impressive for the septet hasn't officially promoted the group in the country. While the recognition deserves all celebrations, BTS has its eyes on their upcoming album BE. Last week, the group released concept photos featuring every member. The concept photos week was concluded with a video featuring all the members in their respective rooms before they reunite in the living area.

