BTS' V crowned winner of The 100 Most Handsome Faces of K pop Artist of 2020; Jungkook finds a spot in Top 5

V aka Kim Taehyung's striking visuals earned him yet another 'Handsome' title, this time placing atop of The 100 Most Handsome Faces of K-pop Artist of 2020. All BTS members found a spot in the 'handsome' list.

With over 200 K-pop (male) artists nominated for The Most Handsome Faces of K-pop Artist of 2020, it comes as barely a surprise that BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has been crowned as the winner thanks to his striking visuals which BTS ARMY just can't get enough of. TaeTae has almost become a permanent fixture at No. 1 when it comes to any 'handsome' list and we can see why.

Moreover, all BTS members found a spot as The Most Handsome Faces of K-pop Artist of 2020 with Jungkook taking over No. 4, Jin ranking at No. 19 and Suga placing at No. 34. Moreover, Jimin took over No. 43, J-Hope ranked at No. 55 and RM placed at No. 65. As for the Top 10 ranks, coming in at No. 2 is ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, who is currently stealing hearts as Lee Su-ho in True Beauty.

At No. 3, we have the gorgeous NCT leader Taeyong while at No. 5, TREASURE member Haruto found a place. EXO member Xiumin claimed No. 6 while NCT member WinWin took over No. 7. EXO's beloved leader Suho ranked at No. 8 while NCT member Yuta placed at No. 9. Rounding up the Top 10, we had Stray Kids member Hyunjin taking over No. 10.

Meanwhile, BTS ARMY is currently gearing up for V's 25th birthday, which is on December 30.

