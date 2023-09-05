BTS' V dances to SZA's Forgiveless with crew gaining attention for smooth moves; Watch

BTS member V took to Instagram Stories to share a dance practice video with his crew. Fans are surprised to see him show off his moves on SZA's song Forgiveless. Sending fans into a frenzy with his crazy dance moves V is taking over the internet.

BTS V danced to SZA's Forgiveless

On September 5, The Love Me Alone singer shared a few stories on his Instagram. The singer went all in with his amazing dancing skills and gave an astonishing performance. Even though it was just a practice video, fans agree that he did a great job. He was seen dancing to American singer-songwriter SZA's song Forgiveless and tagged her on the story with a starry eyes emoticon. He was joined by five other dancers, they all moved in synergy and absolutely killed the choreography. Previously he teamed with labelmates NewJeans for their Hype Boy dance challenge and happily showed his moves to the song, Everything about it was perfect as fans could not stop talking about it.

V's achievements

The Rainy Days singer surpassed 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify recently prior to the release of his upcoming album. From the release of his singles Love Me Again and Rainy Days, he has gained immense love from listeners and fans. Not only this but all his self-composed songs like Winter Bear, and Scenery, which were released on SoundCloud for his fans were also made available on all major music streaming platforms. He has also performed OSTs for K-dramas like Our Beloved Summer and Itaewon Class known as Christmas Tree and Sweet Night respectively, which have also been loved by fans. It is yet to be seen how many more listeners he will gain once his highly awaited solo album Layover is released on September 8, 1 PM (KST).

V's Recent Activities

On September 5th, BTS member V was all over the internet for his visit to an Art Exhibition event and it was not the only reason why. He was spotted at the same dinner table where BLACKPINK member Jisoo, actor Lee Soo Hyuk from Doom at Your Service, Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon, and NewJeans members Minji and Hanni. This interaction between South Korean celebrities was all over the X app (formerly known as Twitter).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V crosses 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify ahead of Layover album release