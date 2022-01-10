BTS' V declared as the most followed artist overall on Spotify in the last 24 hours

Record-maker V adds another to his ever-growing kitty! In the last 24 hours, V was the most followed artist overall on Spotify, surpassing 'The Weeknd' with a daily gain of +101,976 followers. With three OSTs on his Spotify account, V is the fifth most followed Korean soloist, and his account is only getting bigger each day!

V's Spotify account has been growing consistently, ever since he released his OST 'Christmas Tree,' and it has been increasing since its release. He was the most followed Korean Soloist on Spotify for December and the most followed Korean soloist on the first week of 2022. His monthly listeners are skyrocketing as more people are falling for V's amazing vocals!

Meanwhile, BTS’ V officially debuted at number 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with his song, ‘Christmas Tree’. The track, released as part of the soundtrack for Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi starrer, ‘Our Beloved Summer’, was the best-selling song of the week in the United States. Additionally, ‘Christmas Tree’ also debuted at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it V’s first career solo entry on the chart. This also makes V the third BTS member to chart a solo song on the Hot 100!

