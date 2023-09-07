BTS' V dishes on collaborative sessions at Jungkook's home, his siblings in new You Quiz on the Block episode

On September 6, tvN released a new episode of You Quiz on the Block starring BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung. He vividly related to the time when he aspired to become a singer. He stated that going to Seoul to become a trainee was a goal. Additionally, he also went on to reveal a story about his audition that made both the hosts and him laugh out loud.

BTS’ V recording Layover songs in Jungkook’s house and talked about his siblings

One of the things that he surprisingly revealed was how other BTS members were involved in his process. He showed some songs to J-Hope and Jungkook and they said it was a fresh sound. He also revealed that he recorded a lot of the songs in Jungkook’s house and the Seven singer vocally directed for the solo album. Hearing this, fans were not so surprised since they are great friends and are always there for each other no matter what they do. Another surprising piece of information that emerged was that the fans got to know that he has a younger sister and younger brother. When asked about how he interacts with each of them, he said that he is nicer to his younger sister than his brother, eliciting laughter from the hosts and viewers!

BTS’ V talks about his grandma and his career

V stated that no matter what he did, he began to feel numb and lacking in novelty and excitement. He initially believed it was due to his performance, but he soon became accustomed to feeling dull and numb. He stated that he began to feel down about receiving awards and performing on stage. He seemed to have lost the emotion and significance of the award, no matter how big or good it was. He later thought to himself, "It's okay because this is my happiness." He then regained his enthusiasm for his work and began to see things in a new light. He also discussed his close bond with his grandmother who had passed away a few years ago. He said that he was very close to her because he grew up with her since his parents would leave him with her when they would go to work. She was his biggest cheerleader and he would love spending time with her. He also talked about the popular performance where he remembered her and cried on stage. He still feels that she is with him and he visits her grave regularly.

