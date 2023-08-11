BTS' V drops cozy music video for pre-release song Rainy Days featuring Yeontan and alter ego Vante; Watch

V of BTS has dropped another captivating music video and this time for the pre-release Rainy Days. The BTS member has successfully begun the process of showing a different side as a solo artist with his music style. On August 11, the agency shared the video featuring the Love Me Again singer's beloved dog and we witnessed the return of Vante. This is the second song released from his upcoming solo album Layover.

V's Rainy Days music video

V aka Kim Taehyung released another song called Rainy Days which serves a slightly different energy from his previous track Love Me Again. However, this time around, he has turned into an artist who is dearly missing his ex-lover and searching for ways to go back. The gray-toned music video gave off a very cozy vibe, where the Winter Bear singer is seen in comfortable outfits accompanied by Yeontan, his dog. We got to see V's alternative ego which he had named Vante inspired by the renowned artist Van Gogh. As a playing artist in the video, the singer is seen working on a sculpture and making a strange silhouette of himself in the member. Focusing more on his expression the music video has captured him from multiple angles. The fans seemed to have already started loving the music video and can not wait for the song to officially release. The stunning visuals of the singer have sent fans into a frenzy and Yeontan's appearance is also something they can not stop talking about.

About V's Layover

The Sweet Night singer is all set to make his debut as a solo artist with his first album Layover scheduled to release on September 8. He has already started displaying his musical magic with R&B pre-release tracks called Love Me Again and Rainy Days. The singer has released the music videos of the two songs inducing excitement among fans as both songs are available on music streaming platforms. It is confirmed that the album will have 3 more tracks called Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing and the piano version of Slow Dancing.

