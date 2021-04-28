BTS' V drops an ethereal picture of himself; ARMY trend Taetae to show love

ARMY can't stop gushing over their precious 'Beryllium'. Read on to find out.

All ARMYs will agree that our day is fulfilled only when we get BTS content! On April 28, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung dropped a stunning ethereal picture of himself titled Persona on Twitter and fan-community site, Weverse. The background is an ocean-blue shade with Taehyung's gorgeous side profile on display. Little beads of blue beryl are placed on his cheekbones, matching perfectly with his sparkling blue stud earring.

Taehyung not only posted the picture on Twitter but also on Weverse. Taehyung also replied to some lucky fans on Weverse, making their day! ARMY are very excited about Taehyung's 'homecoming'. ARMY took to Twitter to trend 'Taetae' to celebrate his stunning photo. An ARMY referred to the Periodic Table and said that they are excited to study Chemistry. Taehyung replied to the fan's comment on Weverse saying, 'Beryllium is an exciting word? I'm making a Memo'. Since then ARMYs have nickname Taehyung as their 'Beryllium'.

You can check out Taehyung's gorgeous picture here:

BTS is all set to release their second English song titled Butter on May 21st at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). BTS dropped the news with a one hour long ASMR style video of a cube of butter melting and kitchen like sounds. We cannot wait!

