BTS' V drops mysterious teaser for Blue music video from upcoming solo debut album Layover; Watch

BTS V’ has finally unveiled the teaser for his song Blue which will be part of his new solo album Layover coming out on September 8th 2023. The album consists of five tracks, and a bonus track, each showcasing a unique side of V's vocals. The BTS member has already released the music videos for tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

BTS's V's Blue Music Video Teaser Is Out

BTS's V has released the teaser for his upcoming music video Blue on August 22 at midnight KST. The teaser showcases V walking towards someone's house and ringing their doorbell twice before knocking on their door. We catch glimpses of V's back as he approaches the person's door and rings the bell. He is seen knocking before the scene transitions to reveal the song's title Blue in large font, accompanied by the release date of the music video, which is set for September 13, 2023. The teaser concludes with a jazzy tone and V's warm vocals, offering a preview of the forthcoming musical vibe. Presented in black and white, the teaser exudes a sense of mystery through its visuals and melodies, adding to the anticipation surrounding the song. The second teaser for Blue is scheduled to be released on August 25th, further heightening the excitement for V's solo debut.

Watch the official teaser for Blue here-

More details about V’s solo album layover

In addition to the already released songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days, V will be releasing four more tracks: Blue, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing. Apart from these, the Love Me Again singer has more in store for fans, including three singles: Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower. These three singles were previously released but will now be made available on streaming platforms, including Spotify, where they weren't accessible before.

Prior to the official release of the album Layover, Kim Taehyung will engage in album promotion with a mini-concert. He is set to perform at the Tiny Desk concert in South Korea, scheduled for August 25. Notably, his opening song for the solo debut, Love Me Again, achieved an impressive milestone by amassing 1 million views in under seven minutes.

On August 15, Billboard announced a remarkable feat for BTS's V, also known as Kim Taehyung. His pre-release songs, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, claimed the top two positions on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.

Also surprisingly, the yet-to-be-released song Slow Dancing was trending at number 7. The songs Rainy Days and Love Me Again made their debut on the Spotify Global Top Charts, with Love Me Again securing the 10th spot and Rainy Days claiming the 12th spot on its first day. Rainy Days also achieved the top position on iTunes Charts in 70 countries, while Love Me Again reached No. 1 in 35 countries. Furthermore, both Rainy Days and Love Me Again entered Oricon's daily digital singles chart, with Rainy Days taking the top spot and Love Me Again securing the second position.

The album is already generating immense anticipation as one of the most awaited releases of the year, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what kind of debut BTS’ V will make with his album Layover.

