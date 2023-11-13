BTS’ V drops selfie with luscious long blonde hair surprising fans to anticipate possible new project

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, shared a hilarious moment on his Instagram story with a new style. Wearing a blonde wig, he debuted a fresh look that fans, BTS ARMY, around the globe are in utter shock and awe finding amusing, comparing it to various iconic characters.

V's new look – The blonde bombshell breaks the internet

The image captures V casually taking a mirror selfie, possibly within a dressing room adorned with a clothing rack. He adorns a black sleeveless T-shirt detailed with a vibrant graphic design. Embracing long blonde locks, he strikes a serious pose, subtly teasing his fans. V, renowned for his playful and light-hearted nature, often engages in such good-humored antics.

As one of BTS' most recognizable members, V has consistently impressed fans with his incredible vocal talents, signature style, and ever-changing look. However, this time, he truly outdid himself by revealing a transformation that has left the world in awe.

ARMYs reaction – The Internet Is Abuzz Over V's New Hairstyle

In response to V's new look, fans on X (previously known as Twitter), had various reactions. One fan compared him to the famed character Lucius Malfoy. Another fan playfully coined ‘Varbie,’ comparing the look to Barbie. Some were curious about what V might be up to, guessing if he was working on a new project.

V is presently occupied with his solo ventures. Although his next project remains a mystery, he recently gained praise for his solo tracks. His debut single, Layover, was released in September. At the recent KM Chart 2023 held on November 10, V secured two awards. He won the Best K-Music Artist and Best K-Music awards for his album's title track, Layover.

V's striking new look has once again proven his status as a trendsetter and fashion icon within the K-pop industry. As fans eagerly await BTS member's upcoming projects, this unexpected change in appearance has kept the ARMY engaged and excited for what's to come.

