BTS' V drops sparkling teaser of For Us music video from his solo debut album Layover; Watch

BTS' V released a teaser for the upcoming For Us music video on September 15 at midnight KST. This highly anticipated music video for the bonus track of the album is the last one to drop. For Us is the only track from his debut album Layover where the music video was yet to be released but now it has been scheduled to be available soon.

BTS' V drops For Us music video teaser

The For Us music video will be released on September 16 at midnight KST. The announcement was made by posting a GIF on Bighit's X (formerly Twitter) account. His album, Layover officially got released on September 8 on all digital platforms globally. For Us is the fifth track from the album Layover.

It is the only song who was yet to have a music video of its own. BTS' V who made his solo debut with Layover has gone on to reflect his style and stories with his music in the album. Fans love his unique voice and musicality in each song. Netizens are excited to know about the release.

More about Layover by BTS' V

BTS' V is the last member from BTS to debut solo. His new album Layover is a masterpiece. The album has a total of six tracks Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano ver.). Slow Dancing is the title track of the album.

It is advised that one should listen to the album in the same order as how the tracks are listed to understand the real essence of Layover. Each song from the album tells a story about the artist's life. BTS' V has dedicated this album to his pet dog Yeontan. You can check out the music video for Slow Dancing here:

