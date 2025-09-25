BTS’ V drops whopping 14.2 billion KRW in cash for new luxury Cheongdam-dong apartment

Kim Taehyung has a new abode! The 29-year-old already boasts a swanky penthouse in the prestigious Gangnam neighbourhood of Seoul and has added another one to his properties. According to a News1 report, BTS’ V has just bought a new apartment in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu. The singer is said to have paid an impressive 14.2 billion KRW (about 10.2 million USD) for the home.

BTS’ V adds new lavish home to net worth

The new apartment is said to be 273.96 square meters with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, alongside a duplex setting, which is said to be common in all households in the complex. More than the purchase and the grandiose of the place, it is the report that he was able to buy it all entirely in cash and without a loan. There is said to be no separate mortgage, which makes it clear that he purchased it entirely in cash without collateral. The sales contract is said to have been signed in early May, while the singer reportedly took over the ownership from the developer of the property on the 17th of this month, when the balance was paid in full.

Previously called The Penthouse Cheongdam, it was renamed PH 129 based on its location at 129 Cheongdam-dong in Seoul. Completed in August 2020, the complex is said to comprise a total of 29 houses, with 20 floors and 6 basement floors. Other occupants of the property include actors Jang Dong Gun and Ko So Young, golfer Park In Bee, and Math instructor Hyun Woo Jin.

Meanwhile, V is currently back in South Korea working on BTS’ new album, which is set for release in spring 2026, having wrapped up his mandatory military service back in June. He has been working out and taking to running near the Han River in Seoul, with Jungkook sometimes joining him.

