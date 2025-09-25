EXCLUSIVE: Tere Ishk Mein Teaser Out With Kantara EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Malhotra joins King EXCLUSIVE: Awarapan 2 begins in Bangkok EXCLUSIVE: Mastiii 4 Teaser Locked EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Das in talks for Don 3 Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 hits Rs 50 crore in 3 days flat Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 headed to emerge a HIT EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan set for Galwan's second schedule EXCLUSIVE: Aneet Padda signs on for Shakti Shalini Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Preview

BTS’ V drops whopping 14.2 billion KRW in cash for new luxury Cheongdam-dong apartment

BTS member V is showing his spending prowess with his latest move! He has purchased a new home and we have all the details for you.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Sep 25, 2025 | 11:11 AM IST | 86K
BTS' V: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' V: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Kim Taehyung has a new abode! The 29-year-old already boasts a swanky penthouse in the prestigious Gangnam neighbourhood of Seoul and has added another one to his properties. According to a News1 report, BTS’ V has just bought a new apartment in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu. The singer is said to have paid an impressive 14.2 billion KRW (about 10.2 million USD) for the home.

BTS’ V adds new lavish home to net worth
The new apartment is said to be 273.96 square meters with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, alongside a duplex setting, which is said to be common in all households in the complex. More than the purchase and the grandiose of the place, it is the report that he was able to buy it all entirely in cash and without a loan. There is said to be no separate mortgage, which makes it clear that he purchased it entirely in cash without collateral. The sales contract is said to have been signed in early May, while the singer reportedly took over the ownership from the developer of the property on the 17th of this month, when the balance was paid in full.

Previously called The Penthouse Cheongdam, it was renamed PH 129 based on its location at 129 Cheongdam-dong in Seoul. Completed in August 2020, the complex is said to comprise a total of 29 houses, with 20 floors and 6 basement floors. Other occupants of the property include actors Jang Dong Gun and Ko So Young, golfer Park In Bee, and Math instructor Hyun Woo Jin.

Meanwhile, V is currently back in South Korea working on BTS’ new album, which is set for release in spring 2026, having wrapped up his mandatory military service back in June. He has been working out and taking to running near the Han River in Seoul, with Jungkook sometimes joining him.

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, News1

