BTS' V drops yet another spoiler related to his upcoming solo mixtape 'KTH1'? Find out

Instagram star, OST king and talented performer BTS' V is every ARMY's heartbeat. The handsome and talented idol is winning hearts with his heartfelt and adorable posts on his personal Instagram account, making him the most person on Instagram within 24 hours of joining the photo-sharing app.

In a recent update, V can be seen driving a convertible on the sunny streets of Hawaii soaking in the fresh air! He shared a series of video clips, each clip was connected by letters, ultimately spelling out, 'I love you.' He even included an 'ARMY' GIF! V is humming an unheard song and ARMYs are convinced that this is a preview of an original song yet to be released.

You can check the clip below:

Shortly after posting on Instagram, V then shared some details to Weverse, confirming it’s an original song. He actually made it a while ago. We’re hoping he will now finally release the song as well as his much-awaited mixtape 'KTH1'. Earlier this week, he released a solo OST track for the new romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer', starring Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi in lead roles.

Last year, he celebrated his birthday by releasing his collaboration with Peakboy, 'Snow Flower.' So, we hope he might release this song on his birthday, coming December 29. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

