BTS' V enjoys a goofy night out with Jungkook, Wooga Squad members; shares a glimpse of his recording studio

BTS’ V is the star of the internet. If it is not for his stupendous visuals, it’s for his deep voice. If not for his caring nature, then for his infallible fashion sense. The world seems to be a fan of everything he does and we couldn’t agree with them more. As one of the most beloved K-pop superstars, Kim Taehyung enjoys a large fan following and recently catered to his over 58 million audiences on Instagram by sharing an update. Here’s what was special.

BTS’ V and Jungkook

The two youngest members of BTS, or as they are lovingly called ‘TaeKook’, are crowd-pullers and very recently they were spotted hanging out at the VIP premiere of V’s fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon’s film ‘Dream’. After expecting only V to make an appearance the fans were left astounded when they saw Jungkook accompanying him shyly on the stage and even complimenting the film in a live broadcast soon after. Their combined visuals are unrivalled and it seems that the Wooga Squad has adopted the BTS maknae who was seen hanging out with the squad after.

In the new update by user ‘thv’, which is V’s Instagram handle, he gave a glimpse into his life. Captioned ‘these days’, fans were happy to see him having fun out on the streets, looking busy in the studio, grabbing some snacks with Jungkook, and hanging out with the Wooga Squad. The only video in the bunch of updates seems to have actor Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy and more could be spotted. Jungkook who was also at the movie premiere seemed to be having a good time participating in the shenanigans.

V and Jungkook with Wooga Squad

Kim Taehyung became a part of the famed friends' group after making his acting debut with the K-drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ and has since been spotted with the other four members for years now. Recently, Jungkook has been spotted with them, making netizens wonder if he’s also a part of Wooga Squad now.

