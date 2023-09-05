BTS’ V enjoys a sunny day at the beach in new concept photos for upcoming solo album Layover

On September 5th, BIGHIT MUSIC released the fourth set of concept photos for BTS' V's solo album Layover through its social media handles. In the concept photos, V is gazing at the camera with wet, tangled hair on an ocean side with a far off horizon. V is seen lying calmly in the sea in the black-and-white photographs, basking in the sun and beaming brightly as he submerges his body in the water. The album Layover and title track Slow Dancing on September 8.

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo album Layover:

Already, V unveiled three self-composed songs, Winter Bear, Snow Flower and Scenery, which had been released for free before, as official releases. Upon release, the three songs came out at no.1, 2, and 3 on the Global iTunes Song Chart and European iTunes Songs Chart individually. With the pre-released songs Rainy Days and Love Me Again, he got a great reaction around the world. V is the only artist to have positioned first on the Japanese iTunes Top Songs Chart with all of the 7 songs from his solo discography, including pre-released songs Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Sweet Night, Christmas Tree and others. He has gotten a great response from fans and critics around the world for his amazing music as well as the music videos for his other songs. While Slow Dancing will be released on September 8, another track from the album named Blue also has a music video, which will be out on September 13. He has insisted that the songs in his solo album have a connection and they should all be heard in the way it has been intended.

BTS’ V’s activities:

He has been confirmed as the next guest on SUGA’s Suchwita. When V showed up on the teaser, SUGA and V shared an emotional story. They vowed to go with every one of the 7 members and go see the Aurora after their hiatus is over and every one of them will be back from their military services. The eighteenth episode of Suchwita, where V and SUGA will show their friendship and brotherhood, will be released on BTS' channel at 10 PM KST on September 11th.

