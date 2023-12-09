BTS’ V enjoys golf date with Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik; calls it ‘Day like a movie’
BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik are out on another sports adventure, and this time, it's a golf date! Read below to learn more about their day out!
-
BTS' V shares an IG story revealing his golf day out with Wooga squad
-
Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik accompanied the K-pop idol
-
Peakboy is missing from the fun-filled outing
BTS' V is known for his music as well as his friendly behavior. He always keeps his fans updated with his daily life shenanigans, especially regarding the famous Wooga squad he is part of.
BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy formed the Wooga squad as they met on the set of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016) and since then, they have sustained this unbreakable bond. Fans adore their bromance, often featured in V's Instagram stories.
BTS’ V and his golfing buddies Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik
On December 9, BTS' V shared a glimpse of his besties as they gathered for a golfing date. He posted the story with the caption, "Day like a movie." In the IG story, the faces of the celebs are not clear, but the singer has tagged his mates, namely, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik. Apparently, Peakboy is missing from this get-together.
This is not the first time they have gone out golfing; V and Choi Woo Shik had previously shared pictures and videos where they appreciated each other while playing golf. It seems that the squad is very much fond of this sport.
BTS’ V’s early birthday celebrations with Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon
BTS' V is all set to bid farewell to fans as he will soon enlist and fulfill his military duties. He has been spending a lot of time with his squad before leaving for mandatory service, which is quite evident from his recent IG posts and stories.
Since V's birthday is on December 30, his Wooga squad members are leaving no opportunity to give him early birthday surprises as he would be serving in the army by then.
On December 8, Park Seo Joon surprised V (Taehyung) with a cake and a self-cooked meal during an episode of a YouTube show. Not only this, Park Hyung Sik had also brought a birthday gift box for the K-pop idol as the latter shared an IG story where the two were enjoying a car ride together.
