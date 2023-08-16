BTS’ V enjoys leisurely moments of everyday life in second set of concept photos for solo debut Layover

V posted a new set of concept photos for his much-awaited solo debut album Layover on BTS' official social media handles on August 16th. This set of photos is close on the heels of the release of the initial 23 concept teasers that were dropped on August 13th. This second set of concept photos for Layover features an additional 35 photos. In the released photographs, V has been captured in his everyday leisurely activities, all while looking drop-dead handsome. We love how his regular routine has been seamlessly incorporated. V looks at the camera with his natural expressions and strikes varied poses that certainly come across as model-like. Fans are also treated to different scenes like his splendid grin, perky expressions, and profound insightful eyes. Here's a closer look at these fabulous moments.

BTS’ V’s solo debut Layover:

Specifically, the color version of these concept photos emits a distinct summer energy. While the black-and-white photographs ooze nostalgia. We love how Taehyung adds to the joy with various stances, looks, and deep-set eyes in every teaser. Before the drop of his first solo album, he delivered almost 60 idea photographs on two separate days, stirring up the assumptions of his ardent fans about a new album. Kim Taehyung began with the music video for Love Me Again, a song from his solo album Layover on the 10th of August, and on the 11th of August, the music video for the second track Rainy Days was delivered. Layover will be officially released on 8 September.

BTS’ V’s activities:

As indicated by Billboard's most recent chart (as of August 19) on August fifteenth, V's song Love Me Again has topped Billboard's Hot Trending Songs. Meanwhile, the second and seventh spots were additionally taken by V's Rainy Days and Slow Dancing, individually. The Hot Trending Songs chart is a diagram that renders a constant ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter throughout the course of recent days or 24 hours. As indicated by the most recent chart delivered by Oricon on August twelfth (as of August eleventh), Rainy Days and Love Me Again went straightforwardly to No. 1 and No. 2 in the Daily Digital Single Ranking. The two pre-release solo tracks of BTS' V were streamed multiple times and individually, on the most recent chart of Spotify, as of August 11, with Daily Top Song Global, positioning tenth and twelfth. Rainy Days is an alternative pop R&B genre and a song that orchestrates rare and extraordinary percussion sounds, and modern drum sounds and features V's appealing bass tone. Love Me Again in the R&B genre is an impressive song with V's delicate yet novel musical vocals.

