From BTS' V & EXO's Baekhyun's record-breaking selca to hanging out together; Best of BTS & EXO's friendship

We feature 5 heartfelt moments of friendship between Gen 3 superstar groups BTS and EXO! Read on to find out.

K-pop fans new or old, know of the legendary rivalry between BTS and EXO! BTS and EXO are two of the biggest boy groups in Korea and the world. EXO debuted under one of Korea's biggest entertainment agencies SM Entertainment. A Chinese-Korean band, EXO debuted with 12 members initially, now 9 members. The members are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. BTS or Bangtan Seonyeondan debuted on June 13, 2013, with 7 members - RM, J-hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung.

Since their debut, the media has pitted the two talented boy groups against one another. In a couple of years, K-pop fandom found itself divided between the two groups. You were either an ARMY(BTS) fan or EXO-L (EXO) fan. The two groups are seen as rival groups of one another, but it is really the media and fans who are stoking this fire of competition and rivalry. BTS and EXO members are friendly and courteous to one another. Today, when I saw 'btsvexo' trending on Twitter, it refreshed my memories as to why I love these two groups so much! Here are our top 5 favourite BTS and EXO friendship moments.

1. BTS' V and EXO's Baekhyun

BTS' Taehyung and EXO's Baekhyun put the fandom war to rest with this adorable selca uploaded by Taehyung on BTS' Twitter. In the selca, you can see Taehyung and Baekhyun twinning together as they cutely wink to the camera. Awww, if only they collaborate together.

2. BTS' Jimin and EXO's Kai

It is no secret that BTS' Jimin and EXO's Kai are best of friends and along with SHINee's Taemin, Ha Sungwoon, Kwon Ho, and HOTSHOT's Timoteo. Together they have a group called the 'Padding Squad'. They are always cheering for each other in public and hanging out in their free schedule. Now, all we need is a Jimin and Kai stage collab. A fan can dream, right?

3. BTS' RM and EXO's Suho

It is not exactly a friendship moment but a nice bonding moment! BTS' RM and EXO's Suho revealed the hardships involved in being the leader of their respective groups. It was fun watching them cribbing about their respective groups. A nice and enjoyable moment indeed.

4. Idol Olympics

I miss the Idol Olympics! Besides award shows, it was the only other event where idols from different groups chatted freely. It was nice to see the two Parks - Park Jimin of BTS and Park Chanyeol of EXO laughing and joking with each other. We wonder what they discussed?

5. Heartfelt Congratulations

BTS and EXO members have truly been supportive of each other. In every award, show members have sincerely reacted to each other's performances and award show wins. Members from both sides have graciously clapped and congratulated one another, putting an end to this media-created feud and unnecessary fan wars!

