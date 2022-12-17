BTS’ V exposes his version of the friendship tattoo in the latest Instagram post

On December 16th, BTS ’ V released several photos and videos of a relaxed and enjoyable time with the Mexican flag on Instagram without any explanation. In his first published photo, V is wearing a T-shirt with actor Lee Seojin's face on it, looking at the moon in the night sky. This was followed by pictures of dolls, lizards, and seaside scenes that gave her the atmosphere of Mexico.

He showed a sense of scratching the back of his hand bitten by mosquitoes in the form of V's signature painting, bringing laughter. In the video of diving and swimming in the emerald-colored sea, we could get a glimpse of a peaceful and enjoyable daily life as if we could hear V's laughter. In the photo of him smiling after swimming with wet hair and slightly covering his upper body with a towel, V's toned and lean body and long limbs drew attention. In particular, on V's left thigh, the friendship tattoo 7 engraved with BTS members was clearly visible.

Previously, on December 6th, a South Korean news article reported that V was filming a new tvN entertainment program called 'Seojin', which was conducted in Mexico in strict secrecy, creating a hot topic. tvN said, "Please confirm it through the broadcast," regarding the rumor of V's appearance in "Seojin's" and added, "We ask for your understanding for not being able to confirm specific details for safe and smooth filming."

About V joining Seojin's:

On different social media handles, there are reports of V coming out of a restaurant in Mexico with his best friend Park Seo Joon, sightings that V is looking at toys in a market or selling corn on the street, and walking down the street wearing the same clothes with Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. The appearance was also captured, and fans expressed their anticipation.

Seojin's:

'Seojin's' is a spin-off variety show of the 'Youn's Kitchen' series directed by PD Na Young-seok, a 'Midas Hand' in the entertainment world. It is a restaurant entertainment program that threw a challenge in a new place with new people.