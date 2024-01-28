BTS' V exudes passionate actor vibes in new behind the scenes PICS from Love wins all set with IU

IU and BTS' V offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their poignant Love wins all MV, sharing smiles and camaraderie on January 27, 2024. The photos provide a sneak peek into the creation of this enchanting music video set in a dystopian world, weaving a bittersweet fairytale.

BTS’ V unveils off-camera pictures with IU from Love wins all set

In the poignant Love wins all music video, IU and BTS' V merge their talents to narrate a tragic love story amidst adversity. The music video encapsulates their emotional journey, with the duo alternating between rugged and clean looks, beautifully portrayed through the lens of a camera.

On January 27, BTS' V delighted fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses on Twitter, offering a peek into the making of this captivating music video. IU prominently features in the photos, highlighting their camaraderie on set. The duo is seen posing against a set wall, capturing moments of joy and collaboration during filming.

The shared images not only give insight into the creative process behind Love wins all but also showcase the strong bond between IU and V, further enhancing the emotional depth of their collaboration. As fans eagerly anticipate each release from these two talented artists, their joint effort continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its heartfelt storytelling and captivating visuals.

Love wins all MV featuring IU and BTS’ V was released on January 24

IU's surprisingly early release, Love wins all, featuring BTS' V, emerges as a visual masterpiece with a narrative of concealed love and tragic fate. Directed by Um Tae Hwa, the music video, unveiled on January 24, immerses viewers in a post-apocalyptic setting, unfolding a heart-wrenching love story skillfully portrayed by IU and Taehyung.

Despite the initial title controversy, transitioning from Love Wins to Love wins all, the single showcases artistic depth, leaving a lasting impact on fans. This captivating release offers a tantalizing glimpse into IU's upcoming album, promising more emotive and enthralling musical journeys that will undoubtedly captivate audiences with their storytelling and visual brilliance.

