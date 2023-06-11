BTS’ V first solo fan meeting: Singer opens up about upcoming album inspiration, missing members, and more

BTS member V held his first ever solo fan meeting in South Korea on 11 June which was attended by some of his biggest fans who flew from Indonesia. As a part of a promotional campaign by the investment platform, SimInvest, which previously named the Korean superstar as its brand ambassador, Kim Taehyung attended an intimate fan event.

BTS’ V for solo fan meeting

Ahead of the group’s 10th debut anniversary, BTS member V was a part of his first solo fan meeting in South Korea, arranged especially for his Indonesian BTS ARMY, who are said to have paid thousands of dollars to be a part of the event. Sporting a new look, V appeared dressed in a blazer and trousers look matching the color to that of his new blonde hair. Very happy about getting to meet his fans and interacting with them up close, the ‘Scenery’ singer showcased his calm side to those in attendance.

Many expressed awe at his visuals as well as his star power which had the fans chanting his name as well as screaming in support of the BTS member.

Highlights of Kim Taehyung’s talk with fans at fan meeting

It was his first solo interaction experience for a fan meeting, having previously only done so alongside his BTS members. V appeared visibly shy but overjoyed to interact with his fans. A QnA session revealed his thoughts of wanting to be a singer ever since his childhood. The star further revealed how he was personally involved in the process of creation of the ad for the brand which he revealed he personally directed.

The one good thing he wished to talk about was how he missed his members and wanted to see them. Soon, the MC moved on to ask V about his upcoming solo album, which he is rumoured to have visited overseas recently. Talking about his inspiration for the upcoming release, the BTS member shared that ‘seasons’ especially the winter season which happens to be his favorite and also comes around during his birthday, was one of his biggest influences on the album. Moreover, it is also the emotions he felt while being on tour with BTS that help him write his songs.

V was ever the sweet man, waving at his fans to and from the event, pulling his famed ‘Tata mic face’, as well as expressing his gratitude to the ones who attended.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 12: BTS’ SUGA talks about Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay; J-Hope makes a surprise appearance