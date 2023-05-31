BTS’ V flaunts new ash blonde hair during airport appearance; Fans wonder if he’s filming for solo music video

BTS member V debuted a new hairstyle for fans and it has gone viral for all the right reasons. On May 31, V shared an Instagram story where he could be seen sporting a curly hairstyle as opposed to his usually wavy locks. However, what stood out more to the fans was the color of the singer’s hair.

V’s new hair color

The BTS member, dressed in a blue t-shirt and comfortable bottoms was reported to have left for an overseas schedule on May 31. As per his Instagram update, V was taking a flight to an undisclosed place and looked every bit the fashionista that he is known to be. From layering his neck accessories to a tiny, dangling hoop earring, a lot of things caught our attention. However, it was his hair that made the viral moment as fans celebrated the return of ‘Blonde Tae’. According to the airport photos and videos, V was spotted in an ash blonde hair color. The new dyed hairstyle suited the star very well, just like most would expect.

While the purpose of his visit was revealed as filming, it has been unclear as to what he is shooting for. A music video? New variety show? Another photoshoot or an ad? We remain curious.

BTS’ V’s blonde hair colors in past

During BTS’ iconic ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ era in 2016 for their ‘Wings’ release, V rocked blonde hair for the concept photos of the album. He looked every bit expensive in his stylish fits that stood his ground among others.

This was followed by another memorable blonde look for BTS’ ‘DNA’ promotions in 2017 when V was in one of his ‘IT boy’ moments, ruling the world with his appearance. While he switched it up a few times and kept it mostly dark for the promotions, it was indeed a look we cannot forget.

Subsequently in 2018, the BTS member went golden blonde and matched it up perfectly with his 2018 Asia Artist Awards suit making for another superhit look.

This time too we expect nothing but the best from the BTS member who manages to keep things interesting with every hairstyle change.

