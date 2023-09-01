BTS' V gains attention for returning to comfort fan Hayoung during recent meet

Dingo Story is an online show with a beautiful concept, where a family member or a friend sends a request on behalf of their loved one who may be going through a tough time. The team of the show then sets up a surprise meeting between the person and their favorite celebrity. Similarly, Hayoung who is a BTS fan got a chance to meet her bias V aka Kim Taehyung.

BTS' V met an ARMY named Hayoung

BTS' V whose solo debut album Layover will be released on September 8 is currently doing promotions for his album. One of them is on Dingo Story and meets an ARMY named Hayoung. She got to spend an entire day with BTS' V. Hayoung is currently preparing to enter the Army Forces school. She was flustered to see her idol in front of her. Both of them had a cute first interaction. The two of them enjoyed a meal together and had a conversation about different topics. Then they visited a photo booth to capture some memories from the day. Recently it was shared by Hayoung that she had passed the Army Forces school examination. She shared the same with the Dingo Story team who later conveyed it to BTS' V. He congratulated ARMY for the achievement. Fans were emotional and happy to see these precious moments in the video.

THIS gesture by BTS' V melted everyone's heart

Towards the end of their meet-up when they were driving Hayoung back to her place, BTS' V had a conversation with her. They talked about various things like how they were similar in terms of personalities, etc. In between, BTS' V also shared a few words of comfort with the fan told her to not have a hard time, and thanked Hayoung for supporting him as a fan. When the show came to an end, both of them were sad to leave. Hayoung started crying after saying her goodbyes but BTS' V came back to comfort her and gave her a warm hug, this left all the fans who were watching the show feeling emotional towards the end. This kind and heart-warming gesture left fans overwhelmed with happiness and praise for the idol.

