BTS’ V gets tattooed on his butt cheek? Kim Taehyung teases fans about his solo album and more

BTS member V is known to play tricks and have fun with his ‘best friends’ aka the BTS ARMY. On September 25, he went ahead and tested the live broadcast function on the fan community platform Weverse. While the live session lasted for a short time, it was enough to make fans wonder what the star is up to. He soon responded to some of the fans’ comments where they enquired about his life.

On being asked about the location of the friendship tattoo that the seven members got on occasion of their 9th debut anniversary which also marked the start of the second chapter of BTS. While the rest of the members have revealed the location and photos of their ‘7’ tattoo, SUGA and V are yet to disclose theirs, leaving the fans even more curious. V once again teased the fans by saying that his ‘7’ tattoo lies on his left butt cheek. This further made the fans burst into laughter and express disbelief about his secrecy.