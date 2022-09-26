BTS’ V gets tattooed on his butt cheek? Kim Taehyung teases fans about his solo album and more
V went on the shortest live broadcast in the history of the platform.
BTS member V is known to play tricks and have fun with his ‘best friends’ aka the BTS ARMY. On September 25, he went ahead and tested the live broadcast function on the fan community platform Weverse. While the live session lasted for a short time, it was enough to make fans wonder what the star is up to. He soon responded to some of the fans’ comments where they enquired about his life.
On being asked about the location of the friendship tattoo that the seven members got on occasion of their 9th debut anniversary which also marked the start of the second chapter of BTS. While the rest of the members have revealed the location and photos of their ‘7’ tattoo, SUGA and V are yet to disclose theirs, leaving the fans even more curious. V once again teased the fans by saying that his ‘7’ tattoo lies on his left butt cheek. This further made the fans burst into laughter and express disbelief about his secrecy.
Continuing with this, soon a fan also asked about V’s highly anticipated first solo album which he has reportedly also been working on for a long time now, having previously teased the songs. While rumors about the songs and the impending solo debut are rife everyday, the artist himself has revealed that because he scrapped all of his earlier created tracks, he has begun working on everything from scratch again. Talking about his distress, V also mentioned that this had turned around his night and day like never before.
Where do you think V’s ‘7’ tattoo is located?
