BTS’ V gets upset over non-consensual use of chat with Min Hee Jin as proof in NewJeans-ILLIT ‘similarities’ row

The ongoing dispute about the similarities between ADOR’s girl group NewJeans and BELIFT LAB’s ILLIT has reached its peak with more mudslinging going on with each day. However, one point of discussion remains how involved BTS member V was in it which Min Hee Jin has previously used to her advantage. Now, a conversation between the K-pop idol and the former CEO has revealed that the Layover singer once shared he found common points as well. However, the star himself has said that the submission of the chat as evidence was not with his consent.

V expresses surprise over the use of private chat as ‘evidence’

BTS member V has taken to his Instagram story to personally share his thoughts about a private conversation becoming privy to the world as part of an ongoing legal dispute. He quoted a report that said that the KakaoTalk messages between BTS member V and Min Hee Jin were also accepted as evidence. In the text, following message was written, ‘(There's always talk of plagiarism, and it's not once not been mentioned) Huh... that’s what. I took a look as well and thought, ‘Oh, this is kinda similar’.”

Instead of relying on his agency to comment on the issue, V took the matter into his own hands. Taking a stand against the use of his chat without his permission, he wrote on his social media handle, “This is part of a private, everyday conversation that I shared with empathy, as they were my acquaintance. I have no intention of taking sides. However, I find it very upsetting (surprised, or embarrassed, or taken aback) that the conversation in question was submitted as evidence without my consent.”

