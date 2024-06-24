BTS’ V gifts signed Layover album to senior comedian and actor Kim Jin Soo; writes special message ‘thank you for supporting me’

V of BTS who is currently completing his compulsory military service recently sent a signed Layover album to senior comedian and actor Kim Jin Soo with a special message. The BTS member debuted last year with the album Layover to an expected overwhelming response.

V recently sent a signed Layover album to senior comedian and actor Kim Jin Soo. The BTS member had also written a special message for the senior actor on his signed album saying ‘Thank you for always supporting me.’ He also added that he is quite honored to have had the opportunity to know him calling him ‘Jin Soo hyung (a Korean word for calling older male figures).

Kim Jin Soo on June 23, 2024, took over his Instagram and posted a photo of his BTS’ V’s specially gifted Layover album thanking him for sending it.

Have a look at BTS’ V’s gifted signed album to Kim Jin Soo here:

Know V of BTS

V also known by his birth name Kim Taehyung is a charismatic singer and songwriter and a member of the worldwide famous K-pop boy band BTS.

V also made an acting debut with the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2012, he also collaborated with the oldest band member Jin for its OST It’s Definitely You. On January 30, 2019, V released his first solo song Scenery on SoundCloud as an independent song and was not released commercially until 2023. The song soon after its release became a big hit.

V also released OSTs for the K-dramas starring his best friends Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class and Choi Woo Shik’s Our Belover Summer.

V finally marked his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8, 2024, which debuted at number 2 on Billboard 2 and also became the highest-selling album by a K-pop soloist in the first week of its release in entire history.

In other news, V recently dropped his comeback single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024.

