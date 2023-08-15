BTS' V gives a fleeting glimpse of toned abs in new photoshoot, sending fans into a frenzy

V of BTS has taken the internet by storm with his recent solo album Layover and the release of music videos Love Me Again and Rainy Days, captivating fans' hearts with his music and poignant lyrics. However, it's not just his music that's driving fans wild. V recently took part in a captivating photoshoot with W Korea, leaving fans in a state of frenzy over his mesmerizing appearance. Yet, the excitement doesn't stop there. Some dedicated ARMY members have uncovered hidden details that are sweeping the internet off its feet. Curious to find out what it is? Read on to discover more.

V of BTS catching fans' attention

V has always been renowned for his captivating beauty. He consistently finds himself at the top of the list of the Most Handsome Men in the World, a feat that surprises no one given his striking features. This reputation was further reinforced in his recent photoshoot, as V effortlessly struck poses from various angles for the camera. However, observant fans were quick to catch something more.

Throughout the entire shoot, it was V who held the remote control, orchestrating his poses for the photographs. He seamlessly transitioned from exuding charisma to showcasing his playful side, incorporating all his favorite poses. However, a particularly intriguing moment arose at the shoot's conclusion. For the briefest of moments, fans were treated to a glimpse of V's chiseled abs and impressive physique. Some even slowed down the footage to fully appreciate and marvel at V's muscular appearance.

They quickly took to social media to express their appreciation for how fantastic the singer looked throughout the shoot.

BTS V’s recent activities

The singer of "Rainy Days" has recently unveiled his upcoming single album titled Layover, which is set to release on September 8th of this year. The album has already introduced two tracks, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, each accompanied by their respective music videos. Notably, these songs made a remarkable entrance onto the Spotify Global Top Charts. With over 3.7 million streams, Love Me Again secured the 10th spot, while Rainy Days closely followed at No. 12, accumulating 3.5 million listens within the first day, as filtered data indicates.

The success story continues as Rainy Days ascended to the top of the iTunes Charts in 70 countries, an achievement mirrored by Love Me Again, which had previously claimed the No. 1 position in 35 countries. Both tracks demonstrated their global appeal by also securing top ranks on Oricon's daily digital singles chart, with Rainy Days reigning at No. 1 and Love Me Again gracefully securing the No. 2 spot.

