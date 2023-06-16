BTS’ V gives a fun gift to ARMY waiting at Incheon airport; Fans applaud his kindness

V gave away his caricature? As he landed in South Korea after his international schedule, the BTS member gave away a roll of paper. ARMYs believe it is the caricature he got made while he was on the trip.

BTS' V gave away his caricature to an ARMY?

V of BTS returned completing his overseas schedule on June 16 and fans greeted him with loud cheers. As he moved further from the exit and gave a piece of paper to an ARMY, fans speculate that it is the caricature he got done. The reaction of the ARMY who received the paper from V was priceless. Fans reacted to this by saying that BTS' V is the purest and the most loving person in the world. Following the incident #WeLoveYouTaehyung trended on Twitter. The blonde hair idol wore a white baggy T-shirt and baggy jeans with an off-white cap, he completely slayed this relaxing airport outfit.

What does BTS' V say about the caricature?

Recently the Winter Bear singer went for his international solo trip, though the details of his schedule were not made public he went live during his stay to catch up with ARMYs. On June 16, V shared a few stories on his Instagram where he went to an artistic town and got a caricature made. In his stories, he revealed his nervousness and also share the clip where he is holding the caricature. Fans reacted to his cuteness and the way he hilariously expressed his views on the art. He spoke about the details of the caricature especially his messy, turtle neck and pouty lips the artist made.

V's Orange T-shirt

ARMYs never fail to notice minute details and this time it was about BTS member V’s Instagram stories. Apart from all the goofiness, ARMYs quickly noticed the orange t-shirt V was wearing and fell in love with it. ARMYs rushed to the store online to get one for them and soon later the product was sold out. From giving away his caricature to selling out a t-shirt, BTS' V has again taken over the internet with his charm.