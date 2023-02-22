BTS’ V gives a shocking response about cooking on Seokjin’s; Says ‘too early to talk’ about next project

The press conference for the upcoming variety show ‘ Seojin’s or ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ was pre-recorded to be broadcast on February 22 on tvN and Channel Full Moon (Channel 15ya) YouTube channels. BTS member V looked dapper in a long black coat over a brown shirt with grey pants, as his slicked hair had everyone’s attention. The rest of the cast members including Park Seo Joon , Choi Woo Shik , Jung Yumi and Lee Seo Jin as well as the director of the show, Na Young Seok PD, were also in attendance.

The BTS member joined Na PD’s variety show following the latter’s call for him where he was appointed as an intern. While V thought that he would only be acting as a server only responsible for waiting at tables, he happened to have the opportunity to cook. When the MC for the press conference asked how was his experience and what side of him can be expected on the program, V didn’t hold back on revealing his thoughts saying, “In BTS I’m the worst cook so I wondered why did they ask me to cook on the show. So I began learning…” As he trailed off many wondered if perhaps a happy change awaited the megastar and he continued, “I wanted to have the joy of cooking and realise that it was fun but, that never happened. Cooking is very tough for me.” The surprising change at the end of his revelation caught everyone off-guard making them laugh, and in true V style, he smiled lightly acknowledging his attempts.

V about his next plans

Towards the end of the press conference, the MC asked the BTS member about what awaits next, raising the anticipation for his response. But tightlipped as ever, V refused to shell any information, only saying that it is still too early to talk about it now. However, this was enough to get his fans excited for whatever project he decides to reveal next. Knowing the grandiose scale that V likes things to be, they can surely expect it to be just as magnificent as him.

Meanwhile, ‘Seojin’s or ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ premieres with its first episode on February 24 at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST).