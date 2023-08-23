BTS' V gives flower boy vibes in new Seoul invitation video; fans say 'Kim Taehyung is everywhere'

BTS member V took over the internet once again with his amazing visuals through the recently released video for the Seoul invitation campaign. The Layover singer has been selected as the Honorary Ambassador for the tourism of the city of Seoul. Fans express their pride as they see him represent the city in the most beautiful way.

BTS' V gives flower boy vibes in new Seoul invitation video

On August 10, V of BTS was announced to be the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul 2023. Fans can not keep calm as the BTS member showed his stunning visuals in the promotional videos released by Seoul My Soul. As this was a huge accomplishment, fans took to social media to show their excitement to see him showcase the beauty of the city. The Love Me Again singer illustrated the harmony of tradition and modernity thriving as one. In the poster released by Visit Seoul, he sat in front of a traditional palace while elements that showcase the beauty of South Korea were placed around him. V wore a beige western suit for nature in the city teaser while holding a purple Calla Lily flower in a refreshingly green setting. He also wore a black leader jacked and plants unveiling the new traditional teaser.

Advertisement

Previously, BTS' eldest member Jin and the leader RM were selected for this prestigious position. As V's teaser was released, fans wonder if he would be joined by the maknae Jungkook in the upcoming teasers and videos.

About BTS' V's recent activity

The Winter Bear singer is currently preparing for his upcoming solo debut album which will be released on September 8. The member previously released two songs along with its music videos called Love Me Again and Rainy Days. He also dropped the teaser of the music video of b-side blue which is set to drop on September 13. He was recently spotted at the Gimpo International Airport along with Park Bo Tum leaving from an overseas event in Tokyo, Japan. The Sweet Night singer went viral for his fantastic outfit and look for the Celine store in Japan.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 7escape: Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon and others participate in script reading session for new drama