BTS: V gives a heartbreaking update about KTH1 mixtape; Jin has EPIC reaction to Taehyung blowing up Weverse

BTS singer V took to Weverse to interact with the fandom where he gave an update about KTH1 mixtape. After he interacted with the ARMY, Jin took to Weverse and shared his thoughts.

BTS singer V had our phones buzzing after he decided to spend some time with the ARMY on Weverse. The singer blew up the platform by responding to numerous posts on the interactive platform. From requesting to fandom to stay indoors and safe amid the pandemic to talking about video games, Taehyung did not hold back! During the interactions, the singer was asked about his highly-anticipated mixtape. The singer had previously confessed his wish to release the mixtape before the year ends.

With just two weeks left before 2020 closes, a fan asked TaeTae about the mixtape release. While we were hoping we'd get a tentative date, the singer admitted that the tape has been delayed a little owing to his recent busy schedule. "Since I have many things to do recently I don't work on it it's a bit delayed," he said, adding a laughing emoji, as translated by a fan. While the update is disappointing, fans are not convinced by the response.

Jin & V on Weverse 1216 ARMY : Taehyung-ah thank you for the hanging out with us like a friend. V : We are friends, right ? Jin : The reason why my phone kept vibrating is this guy @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BLIAqgvTrV — Soo Choi⁷Grammy Nominated Artist's fan (@choi_bts2) December 16, 2020

Several fans took to Twitter and said that Tae might not be saying the truth, adding that days before Suga dropped his mixtape, he echoed a similar emotion. Do you think Taehyung could be distracting fans so that he could surprise us by suddenly releasing it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, during the chat sessions, the Sweet Night crooner was presented with a number of "this or that" questions where he revealed he enjoys a romantic movie, likes Hawaiian pizza (pineapple topping) and has given up on Coke about five months ago. As he continued to talk about a number of things, Jin logged into the platform and reacted to Taehyung blowing up the platform. The Moon singer left everyone in splits when he commented, "The reason why my phone kept vibrating is this guy."

V on Weverse 1216 ARMY : Taehyung how much was done your mixtape? V : Since I have many things to do recently I don't work on it it's a bit delayed. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0AImsPzHHR — Soo Choi⁷ Grammy Nominated Artist's fan (@choi_bts2) December 16, 2020

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS' V mentions KTH1 mixtape moments before Grammys 2021 nominations; Asks Jungkook to do THIS for ramen

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Weverse

Share your comment ×