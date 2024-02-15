BTS' V gives interim report from military on achieving 72.5 kg off his weight goal; promises to return soon

BTS' V pleasantly surprised fans by sharing an update on Weverse during his military service, revealing his current weight of 72.5kg. With V's commitment to fitness during enlistment, fans eagerly look forward to the friendly competition among BTS members for physical transformations upon their return in 2025.

BTS' V shares update from the military

BTS' V pleasantly surprised ARMYs on February 14 by making a return to Weverse and offering an "interim report" on his well-being during his military service. In a heartwarming post, V revealed his current weight, an impressive 72.5kg, indicating a noticeable gain since his pre-enlistment weight of 62kg. Fans expressed relief, given previous concerns about his weight, and appreciated the positive change.

V's dedication to maintaining good health and even joking about a "bulk-up competition" with a goal of reaching 86kg while in the army showcased his commitment to well-being. Fans welcomed the news, anticipating his eventual return with a transformed physique.

Earlier, BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V discussed their plans for physical transformations during their military service, with aspirations to gain muscle and increase weight. V's commitment to getting bigger, along with RM and Jungkook's fitness goals, adds an exciting dynamic to fans' anticipation for the group's reunion in 2025.

As BTS continues sharing updates during their service, ARMYs eagerly await their return, celebrating the members' dedication to their careers and personal well-being.

BTS' military journeys until now

V, who enlisted alongside RM on December 11, 2023, has advanced in his military career by completing screenings and intensive training. He is currently stationed in the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in the military police special forces. V and RM graduated as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16. Additionally, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training on January 17 and reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

As BTS members continue their military service, anticipation grows for their eventual return. Jin, serving as an assistant drill instructor, is set to complete his service in June, while J-Hope, a Corporal officer, is expected back in October 2024. SUGA's role as a social worker in the military adds diversity to the group's experiences. BTS looks forward to reuniting in 2025, promising fans an exciting new chapter in their journey.

