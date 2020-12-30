BTS: V gives KTH1 mixtape spoilers on 25th birthday; Reveals sweet realisation during Snow Flower making

BTS singer V celebrates his 25th birthday today, December 30. Taehyung hosted a VLive on the occasion and gave a tease of the songs on his upcoming KTH1 mixtape.

This year, BTS fans were looking forward to V dropping his mixtape. The singer, who has been working on the tape for a while now, intended on releasing the tape before the year ends. However, BTS' recent activities kept him busy and the singer delayed the release to 2021. But before the year ends, Taehyung dropped a quick tease of a few songs on the tape during his birthday VLive session. TaeTae, who turned 25 today, played a one-second tease of a few songs from the KTH1 mixtape.

The first song played featured an electric guitar while the second featured birds chirping. The third sounded like fingers running on a piano, reminding us of the Bangtan Bomb featuring the singer on the instrument. While sharing the sound clips, the singer laughed, "I don't follow the company instruction." The spoiler clips were shared by numerous fans watching the session. Check out the clip below:

Taehyung let us listen to the spoiler for 1second per each song in his mix tape and said 'I don't follow the company instruction' laughing..

And said he made the songs which he wants to do.. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OTwSgnaEep — 수초이⁷ (@SooChoiFolder) December 30, 2020

V added that he will release mixtape when he wants to release. The singer wants to release it when it is fully ready. While we patiently wait for the mixtape to drop, V spoke about his latest release Snow Flower. The BTS member collaborated with his Wooga Squad friend Peakboy to release the song on Christmas. During the session, a fan asked V to pick between Sweet Night, which was released as part of Itaewon Class's OST, and Snow Flower.

Taehyung picked the latter and added, "'Snow flower' nowadays. it's a good song" (as translated by BTS fan Soo Choi.) He was then asked if he loves ARMY more or does ARMY love him more. The singer admitted he loved the ARMY more. He came to this realisation during the making of Snow Flower.

[TRANS] Q. Does army like Taehyung more, or does Taehyung like army more? : At first he thought army likes me more but while writing snow flower, I realized that I really love Army

pic.twitter.com/qULjCGRFLm — The Tae Print—HAPPY TAE DAY (@thetaeprint) December 30, 2020

