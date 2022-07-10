BTS’ V grooves along to Lizzo’s popular track ‘About Damn Time’; Latter joins in on Instagram

On July 10, BTS’ V took to Instagram stories to show off his strong friendship with Lizzo as she dances along with him to her popular track ‘About Damn Time’ and they look amazing as they do it! Previously BTS’ V had danced to the song in a vlog and Lizzo imitated the moves, which V loved as well!

In other news, The OST 'Christmas Tree' for the drama 'Our Beloved Summer' sung by V surpassed 135 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, on July 6. This is the fastest record not only as a Korean OST, but also as a Korean male solo artist, and 'Christmas Tree' is recording 136,729,346 streams on July 9th.

V's 'Christmas Tree' recently ranked first on BuzzFeed's '22 K-Drama Soundtracks to Add to Your Playlist if you are a K-Pop Fan', solidifying its position as the 'Trusted and Listening OST King'. V's 'Christmas Tree', released on Christmas Eve, charted at number 79 on the Billboard main chart 'HOT 100', showing off its presence by surviving competition with prominent carol songs. This is the first entry in history as a Korean drama OST, proving V's explosive global popularity.

Regarding 'Christmas Tree' topped the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart, Forbes, an American business magazine, said, "V's 'Christmas Tree' topped the digital song sales chart, proving its unmatched popularity in the world's largest music market. “It was also reported.

'Christmas Tree' also set an all-time record by entering the 'Top 200' for the 193rd day on the global music search platform Shazam, as of July 8, as a Korean solo artist, as well as the first and longest record in OST history.

