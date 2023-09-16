BTS’ V grooves with NewJeans members to the tune of Slow Dancing from solo debut album Layover; WATCH

On September 16, BIGHIT MUSIC released the dance challenge for Slow Dancing featuring NewJeans and fans love the cute interactions! BTS’ V and the OMG singers were dancing extremely well to the instrumental part of the song and it seemed like they had a lot of fun. He began the dance challenge with his close friend and talented singer Park Hyo Shin.

BTS’ V and NewJeans:

They have done dance challenges before and fans were surprised earlier but they get along very well. For Slow Dancing, it seemed as though they also added some moves of their own. The flute portion of the song has a calming yet groovy tune which allows them to display their cute expressions and fluid moves. The video currently also has over 12 million views on Instagram while his dance challenge with Park Hyo Shin currently clocks 20 million views, which just goes to prove V’s popularity as well as the love for his title song from Layover.

BTS’ V’s recent achievements with Layover:

V's solo album Layover topped Daily Album Ranking on the various charts released by Japan's Oricon.. In addition, Slow Dancing, the album's title track, came in first place in the Daily Digital Single Ranking. With this, V showed his popularity by topping both the album and music charts quickly upon the release of the album. Also, the album's b-sides Blue, For Us and Slow Moving (Piano Ver.) likewise positioned fourth to sixth, separately, in the Daily Digital Single Ranking. The album has also crossed 2 million album sales on Hanteo Chart, becoming the first K-pop soloist to reach the feat. Jimin’s FACE and Agust D’s D-Day held the record earlier and now BTS’ V has taken over!

About Layover:

V's solo album Layover is an album that has various genres like pop, R&B and jazz. The album carries the importance of having some time off to think back on the past and ponder about the life ahead. V uncovered his 'originality' through his album. This album got attention as Min Hee Jin, CEO and producer of ADOR, who created NewJeans, helped with the creation of the album, including music, choreography and the unique promotional practices.

