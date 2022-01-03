BTS’ V has this epic reaction to Jungkook’s boxing video; Touches 30 million mark on Instagram

The BTS members have been on an extended vacation ever since their successful completion of 4 sold out shows at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA. They returned from the US separately and have spent their rest time very differently. The fans initially worried if there will be any updates from the boys as they take some time off, but their concerns were soon eased as all the seven members opened personal Instagram accounts.

The vibes for each of their accounts have been so distinct that one can clearly see their different personalities. Their follower counts skyrocketed from the moment their accounts were made public as member V broke the record for the fastest 1 million and 10 million followers, doing so in 43 minutes and 4 hours 52 minutes respectively. Now, the ‘Christmas Tree’ singer has reached the 30 million followers mark, fastest from the group and is well on his way to become the most followed male Asian act. V has done so in only 28 days.

Fellow member Jungkook is not far behind as he recently became the fastest person to hit 1 million likes on his post. The youngest BTS member has been regularly updating his fans about his daily activities including the introduction of his pet dogs to his 28.4 million followers. He then shared a video where he can be seen boxing with famous personal trainer Tommy. Infact, V’s comment on the post is an exact replica of all our reactions as he can be seen expressing his wonder and shock at the 16 second clip. Check out the post and V’s comment below.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA recovers from COVID-19; BIGHIT MUSIC releases statement