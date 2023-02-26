BTS’ V ironically shares fan art that is not to be reposted; Netizens react

BTS’ V recently posted a fan's art on his Instagram to promote his new show Jinny’s Kitchen. While it is common for artists to share their fans’ art, this one left them laughing their hearts out as the artist of the said fan art had specifically asked his followers to not repost his art. While thousands of fans create customized fan art every day, only a few have the fortune of getting noticed. One such lucky artist was Instagram user @sk7___0dh. The said user recently posted a Jinny’s Kitchen fan art on his Instagram feed and tagged the show’s cast in the same.

The post soon picked up momentum and was noticed by Choi Woo Shik and Kim Tae Hyung, two interns at Jimmy’s Kitchen. While Choi Woo Shik left a comment on the fan art, Kim Tae Hyung went ahead and posted the same on his story. Netizens found it hilarious that besides specifically mentioning that he doesn't want his art reposted, the artist's post was reposted. However, since the fan art was reposted by BTS’ V himself, the rules don’t exactly apply. Fan pages and groups and social media soon flooded with jokes surrounding the paradoxical situation. Some netizens even advised the artist to change his ‘Do not repost’ policy to ‘Do not repost unless you are Kim Tae Hyung’.