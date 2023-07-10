BTS’ V, IVE’s Wonyoung and others receive apology from YouTuber Sojang for malicious rumors, edited photos

Korean YouTuber Sojang has always been in the limelight for spreading rumors about K-pop idols such as BTS member V, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung as well as using edited photos and videos. Fans of these stars have always hated the YouTuber and were practically rejoicing when their channel got hacked earlier. They thought that they wouldn’t hear from Sojang again until she released a long apology letter to the fans of the idols and people who follow her channel. She has also made many rumors about actors like Nam Joo Hyuk and others.

Sojang’s apology to BTS’ V:

She presented herself as Park Joo Ah, who ran the YouTube channel Sojang. She stated that even before the channel was hacked, she was aware of how malicious her rumors were. As the fans of the renowned idols and actors she focused on would watch the videos, she said she was bamboozled that there would be high perspectives and that she would get a decent pay. Similarly as she had anticipated, the perspectives started to move as time elapsed, and she experienced the pay that accompanied it. She offered her apologies to the idols and actors in my videos. Whether she was frenzied about the cash or the views, she went crazy one way or another. She acted out in an effort to attract attention and targeted him even more when BTS' V stated that he was aware of her channel. She later apologized to him for doing so.

Sojang’s apology to IVE’s Wonyoung:

She also expressed regret for manipulating online photos and videos to fabricate exaggerated narratives, causing psychological harm to IVE's Jang Wonyoung. Her channel was hacked this time. In particular, her email was compromised. Her channel vanished as a result of this, and she was forced to reevaluate her actions. The justification behind this post was not a direct result of any claim from the famous people or their organizations, or any casualties mentioned for compensation. She said that she will be ready to acknowledge any claims appropriately.

Her actions:

She claimed to have established a second channel. Because she cannot let go of being a YouTuber and will continue to be active on the platform, the name will remain unchanged. However, the objective and direction of the channel will differ. She said she will not make recordings as she did previously. She will make videos that will help celebrities, but she won't make any money from them through the second channel or through any other means, like advertisements. Lastly, she will donate all profits from the malicious videos up to this point.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO's Hwasa criticised by student-parent association for alleged indecency; P NATION responds to complaint

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat